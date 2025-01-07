Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We we hear calls for the expansion of the council’s road gritting service and hear of difficult traveling conditions across the county. There’s news of an increase in sexually transmitted infections and their are calls for more to be done to address homelessness in Donegal:

We have our first Community Garda Information of 2025 and Dr Denis McCauley joins Greg to discuss the fact that 1/3rd of newly qualified GPs are emigrating:

Irish Penal Reform are calling for more community service to be used instead of prison sentences, we have a weather update from Kenneth at the Donegal Weather Chanel, Alone asks us to check on elderly neighbours and, if you have 90k, you could own your own island:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 January 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing loss of supply to Letterkenny

7 January 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny Gardai investigate Killylastin burglary

7 January 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
Top Stories, News

Western Health Trust issues urgent staff appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital

7 January 2025
