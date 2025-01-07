Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We we hear calls for the expansion of the council’s road gritting service and hear of difficult traveling conditions across the county. There’s news of an increase in sexually transmitted infections and their are calls for more to be done to address homelessness in Donegal:

We have our first Community Garda Information of 2025 and Dr Denis McCauley joins Greg to discuss the fact that 1/3rd of newly qualified GPs are emigrating:

Irish Penal Reform are calling for more community service to be used instead of prison sentences, we have a weather update from Kenneth at the Donegal Weather Chanel, Alone asks us to check on elderly neighbours and, if you have 90k, you could own your own island: