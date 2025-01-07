Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Stranorlar to Killygordon road closed

The N15 connecting Stranorlar and Killygordan is closed at the moment.

It’s understood a lorry has gone off the road.

Local diversions are in place, it is believed the alternative route may not be gritted so drivers are advised to travel with extra caution.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Stranorlar to Killygordon road closed

7 January 2025
Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Stranorlar to Killygordon road closed

7 January 2025
Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigate car keying incident in Ballybofey

7 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube