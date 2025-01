A woman has been injured during a row over a taxi between two groups in Ballybofey in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The argument broke out between a group of men and a group of women on Main Street between 1:30am and 2am.

One of the women was assaulted by a man. Her injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

Garda Shaun Sweeney is appealing to anyone with information to come forward: