Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters – EP 226: Killybegs Energy making its mark, plus record year for Ireland West Airport

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the award winning Killybegs Energy, and also how 2024 was a record year for Ireland West Airport in Knock.

First up, he finds out more about Killybegs Energy which recently won the Best Start up Award at the Donegal Local Enterprise Awards.

Run by father and son Mick and Michael O’Donnell, Killybegs Energy produces high-quality wood chips, logs, and pellets using locally sourced, sustainable materials and renewable energy.

Essentially it is a successful spin off from the well-established and award winning Island Seafoods ltd. which Mick set up back in the 1980s. It has adapted to the ver changing nature of the fishing industry and continues to make great strides, supplying numerous major retailers with its trademark Atlantic Treasures seafood products.

Michael O’Donnell is Business Development & Marketing Director and in the first part of the programme, Chris spoke to him about the two businesses and the strong emphasis on green initiatives and what is an energy efficiency culture. 

In the second  part of this week’s programme, Chris gets the views of Donal Healy, Head of Marketing, Ireland West Airport Knock, on what was a record year for Ireland West Airport in Knock in 2024. The airport now serves 22 international destinations.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

27 admitted patients were without beds at LUH this morning

8 January 2025
Frozen Car
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal woman issues warning after discovering stranger in her car while defrosting it outside her home

8 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube