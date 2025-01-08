Business Matters – EP 226: Killybegs Energy making its mark, plus record year for Ireland West Airport

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the award winning Killybegs Energy, and also how 2024 was a record year for Ireland West Airport in Knock.

First up, he finds out more about Killybegs Energy which recently won the Best Start up Award at the Donegal Local Enterprise Awards.

Run by father and son Mick and Michael O’Donnell, Killybegs Energy produces high-quality wood chips, logs, and pellets using locally sourced, sustainable materials and renewable energy.

Essentially it is a successful spin off from the well-established and award winning Island Seafoods ltd. which Mick set up back in the 1980s. It has adapted to the ver changing nature of the fishing industry and continues to make great strides, supplying numerous major retailers with its trademark Atlantic Treasures seafood products.

Michael O’Donnell is Business Development & Marketing Director and in the first part of the programme, Chris spoke to him about the two businesses and the strong emphasis on green initiatives and what is an energy efficiency culture.

In the second part of this week’s programme, Chris gets the views of Donal Healy, Head of Marketing, Ireland West Airport Knock, on what was a record year for Ireland West Airport in Knock in 2024. The airport now serves 22 international destinations.

You can listen to the full programme here: