Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

Government formation talks are continuing as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil hammer out the details of a programme for Government.

The attention has been turning to which independent TDs may support that coalition.

With the Social Democrats joining Labour on the opposition benches for the next five years, it’s clear independents will be the ones to support this Government.

The question is who?

The Regional Independent group fronted by former Fine Gael Minister Michael Lowry are the favourites having already secured the position of Ceann Comhairle for Verona Murphy.

But could others yet feature?

The Healy Rae brothers Michael and Danny have let it be known they’re open to talks, at the cost of a Super Junior Ministry.

While Independent Ireland’s four TDs are also open to joining discussions, but have yet to get an invite to the table.

At the end of the day Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are just one vote shy of a bare majority, and would like to peel away five or more independent votes to provide a stable Government.

Advertisement

