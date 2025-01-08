Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We discuss changes to content moderation announced by META and we chat to a Donegal business woman who was the victim of an elaborate scam that saw her 3 bank accounts emptied:

Donegal woman Sorcha outlines her terrifying experience of finding a stranger sat in her car on a cold dark morning, we get an update on the council’s road gritting programme  and we chat to the HSA’s Mark Cullen about the fall in workplace deaths:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the link between a woman’s diet and her health, Chris has business news and Elvis fan mark chats about the ‘King’ on what would have been his 90th birthday:

Top Stories

Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025
