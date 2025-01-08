Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We discuss changes to content moderation announced by META and we chat to a Donegal business woman who was the victim of an elaborate scam that saw her 3 bank accounts emptied:

Donegal woman Sorcha outlines her terrifying experience of finding a stranger sat in her car on a cold dark morning, we get an update on the council’s road gritting programme and we chat to the HSA’s Mark Cullen about the fall in workplace deaths:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the link between a woman’s diet and her health, Chris has business news and Elvis fan mark chats about the ‘King’ on what would have been his 90th birthday: