Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

Council service advisory for Wednesday, 08 January 2025

12 noon

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising the public that the ongoing severe weather conditions continues to have an impact on some of our services today, Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Refuse Collection

While our refuse collection services are operating, please expect some delays and be advised that there are some areas, particularly in rural areas, where they are unable to access. In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and our teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days.

Cemeteries

The City Cemetery will remain closed for today due to the conditions on both roads and pathways with snow and ice.

For those visiting our other Cemeteries please err on the side of caution and stay on the main treated roads and be very cautious when walking on untreated pathways.

Recycling Centres

The public are advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area today. While there was a slight delay in opening some of our facilities this morning, all of them, with the exception of Park are now open and operational . We will continue to monitor this situation and would urge users to access the sites with extreme caution.

Grass pitches

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed today due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.

Parks and playparks

While Council parks, greenways and play areas are open, the public are asked to note there will be delays in opening some of the our parks and play areas due to the icy conditions and to advise that many pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users. Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight will only open when it is safe to do so.

Leisure Centres

While all our Leisure centres will remain open, users are asked to check with their centre directly in relation to specific classes and events.

Community Centres

We have no reports of any closures but users are urged to access all centres with extreme care due to ice on roads car parks and pathways.

City of Derry Airport

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at – https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/