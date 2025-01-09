Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We get community reaction to discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot yesterday and later we are joined by John McAteer to discuss the ongoing government formation talks and the Seanad elections:

Dr Keith Munroe joins Greg to discuss his biography of the Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley. Listener Ken has concerns a reduction in speed limits could make the roads less safe:

A leading Phycologist explains why she believes Ireland’s Mental Health Services are direly under resourced and we chat to Mary Harte, the wife of former Senator Jimmy Harte, about the gaps in services for people with brain injuries: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bus eireann stranorlar
Top Stories, News

Stranorlar – St Johnstown bus service to be scrapped

9 January 2025
Orange 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal included in latest orange weather warning

9 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 January 2025
ETA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over potential impact of ETA’s on Northern Ireland tourism

9 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

bus eireann stranorlar
Top Stories, News

Stranorlar – St Johnstown bus service to be scrapped

9 January 2025
Orange 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal included in latest orange weather warning

9 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 January 2025
ETA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over potential impact of ETA’s on Northern Ireland tourism

9 January 2025
water tanker
Top Stories, News

Burst water main causing issues in Derrybeg

9 January 2025
Kilcar Tidy Towns are one of the Clean Coasts who joined the Big Beach Clean 23 this September
Top Stories, News

Tidy Town groups can now get insurance at no cost

9 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube