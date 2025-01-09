Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

We get community reaction to discovery of a man’s body in Burnfoot yesterday and later we are joined by John McAteer to discuss the ongoing government formation talks and the Seanad elections:

Dr Keith Munroe joins Greg to discuss his biography of the Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley. Listener Ken has concerns a reduction in speed limits could make the roads less safe:

A leading Phycologist explains why she believes Ireland’s Mental Health Services are direly under resourced and we chat to Mary Harte, the wife of former Senator Jimmy Harte, about the gaps in services for people with brain injuries: