Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Friday, January 10th

It looks like the cold snap will be coming to an end, with temperatures slowly starting to rise from today.

The entire country is still under a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until midday, before a gradual thaw begins.

Motorists are again urged to take care on the roads this morning with temperatures dropping to as low as -5 degrees in parts of Donegal overnight.

The full list of closures and service interruptions are below.

School Closures:

        • Woodlands National School, Letterkenny
        • Glenswilly National Scholl
        • The Royal and Prior, Raphoe
        • Letterkenny Educate Together
        • Little Angels School, Letterkenny
        • Scoil Mhuire gan smál, Letterkenny
        • Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana
        • Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
        • Glenswilly National School
        • Malin National School
        • St. Aengus National School, Bridgend
        • Crossroads and Killygordon playgroup
        • St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
        • Crana College
        • St Brigid’s National School, Glenmakee, Carndonagh
        • St. Eunan’s College Letterkenny
        • Magherabeg National School, Manorcunningham
        • Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton
        • St. Bernadette’s National School
        • Dooish National School
        • St Mary’s, Castlefinn
        • Mulroy College
        • Kilmacrennan National School
        • Murlog School Lifford
        • Trentagh National School
        • Ballyraine National School, Letterkenny
        • Youthreach Centre, Letterkenny
        • Scoil cholmcille National School, Newtowncunningham
        • Coláiste Ailigh
        • St. Eunan’s National School, Raphoe
        • Cloughfin National School
        • Finn Valley College, Stranorlar
        • Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Oileán Árainn Mhór
        • Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal an Átha Móir
        • Crana College, Buncrana
        • Coláiste Eoghain, Buncrana
        • Moville Community College
        • Magh Ene College, Bundoran
        • Coláiste na Carraige, Carrick
        • St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs
        • Loreto Convent, Letterkenny
        • Lurgybrack National School
        • Drumfries National School
        • Gaelscoil Glencar
        • Scoilan Linbh Íosa, Carrigans
        • Scoil Eoin Baiste
        • Deele College, Raphoe
        • Dromore National School
        • Loreto, Milford
        • PCC Falcarragh
        • Learn ‘N’ Play Preschool, Letterkenny, CDP
        • Glentougher National School, Carndonagh
        • ET Centres:
          1. Ballyshannon, College Street
          2. Buncrana, Shore Road
          3. Buncrana Youthreach (closed)
          4. Donegal Town (Drumcliff)
          5. Donegal Town (Ard Scoil na gCeithre Máistir)
          6. Errigal College PLCs
          7. Glengad Youthreach (closed)
          8. Gort an Choirce
          9. Letterkenny/Lifford Youthreach (closed)
          10. Letterkenny (Business Park Road)
          11. Letterkenny (Port Road)
          12. Milford
          13. Stranorlar
          14. Training Centre, Gaoth Dobhair
          15. Training Centre, Letterkenny (Ballyraine)
          Classes are cancelled for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students in Letterkenny (Port Road and Business Park Road FET Centres)

Service Interruptions:

  • TFI Update: Transport for passengers attending HSE days services will not operate due to unsafe conditions on Friday January 10th Counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.
    Local Link Demand Responsive (DRT Services) will be assessed locally by each operator tomorrow morning.
  • Ramelton Credit Union closed today
  • Cara House Family Resource Centre and Cara Children’s Centre closed

Road conditions:

    • Grainne’s Gap, Muff closed. Due to reopen at 10am on Friday morning, pending weather conditions.
    • Motorists advised to assume no road is ice free

 

Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gweedore area remains without water for second day

10 January 2025
Thomas Pringle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Any government deals with Independents should be published – Pringle

10 January 2025
DMRT
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT tasked last night following reports of lights on Errigal Mountain

10 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Investigation ongoing into complaint of alleged fraud at Donegal business

10 January 2025
Advertisement

