Donegal school closures and service interrutptions – Friday, January 10th

It looks like the cold snap will be coming to an end, with temperatures slowly starting to rise from today.

The entire country is still under a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until midday, before a gradual thaw begins.

Motorists are again urged to take care on the roads this morning with temperatures dropping to as low as -5 degrees in parts of Donegal overnight.

The full list of closures and service interruptions are below.

School Closures:

Woodlands National School, Letterkenny Glenswilly National Scholl The Royal and Prior, Raphoe Letterkenny Educate Together Little Angels School, Letterkenny Scoil Mhuire gan smál, Letterkenny Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana Glenswilly National School Malin National School St. Aengus National School, Bridgend Crossroads and Killygordon playgroup St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar Crana College St Brigid’s National School, Glenmakee, Carndonagh St. Eunan’s College Letterkenny Magherabeg National School, Manorcunningham Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton St. Bernadette’s National School Dooish National School St Mary’s, Castlefinn Mulroy College Kilmacrennan National School Murlog School Lifford Trentagh National School Ballyraine National School, Letterkenny Youthreach Centre, Letterkenny Scoil cholmcille National School, Newtowncunningham Coláiste Ailigh St. Eunan’s National School, Raphoe Cloughfin National School Finn Valley College, Stranorlar Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Oileán Árainn Mhór Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal an Átha Móir Crana College, Buncrana Coláiste Eoghain, Buncrana Moville Community College Magh Ene College, Bundoran Coláiste na Carraige, Carrick St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs Loreto Convent, Letterkenny Lurgybrack National School Drumfries National School Gaelscoil Glencar Scoilan Linbh Íosa, Carrigans Scoil Eoin Baiste Deele College, Raphoe Dromore National School Loreto, Milford PCC Falcarragh Learn ‘N’ Play Preschool, Letterkenny, CDP Glentougher National School, Carndonagh ET Centres: 1. Ballyshannon, College Street 2. Buncrana, Shore Road 3. Buncrana Youthreach (closed) 4. Donegal Town (Drumcliff) 5. Donegal Town (Ard Scoil na gCeithre Máistir) 6. Errigal College PLCs 7. Glengad Youthreach (closed) 8. Gort an Choirce 9. Letterkenny/Lifford Youthreach (closed) 10. Letterkenny (Business Park Road) 11. Letterkenny (Port Road) 12. Milford 13. Stranorlar 14. Training Centre, Gaoth Dobhair 15. Training Centre, Letterkenny (Ballyraine) Classes are cancelled for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students in Letterkenny (Port Road and Business Park Road FET Centres)



Service Interruptions:

TFI Update: Transport for passengers attending HSE days services will not operate due to unsafe conditions on Friday January 10th Counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

Local Link Demand Responsive (DRT Services) will be assessed locally by each operator tomorrow morning. Ramelton Credit Union closed today

Cara House Family Resource Centre and Cara Children’s Centre closed

Road conditions: