Live Register numbers fall in all of Donegal’s Social Welfare offices

The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal is down 14% over the past year.

CSO figures show there were 7,756 people signing on in the county in December, down compared to 9,118 during the same period in 2023.

All eight of Donegal’s Social Welfare Offices saw their year on year figures fall.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Dungloe, with 820 people signing on, down 24% on December 2023.

There were 423 people on the register in Killybegs, down 20%, and 910 in Ballyshannon, a fall of 19%.

There was a fall of 16% recorded in Dufanaghy, with 499 people signing on last month, while there were 1,401 people on the register in Buncrana, down 14%.

Letterkenny recorded a fall of 13%, with 2,141 on the register, while falls of 7% were recorded in both Ballybofey and Donegal, with 1,024 and 538 people signing on respectively.

Nationally, there were 164,806 signing on in December 2024, a year on year fall of 4.7% .

 

 

December 2024 figures

 

 

December 2023 figures

