Daniel McCauley, Dermot Keaveney, Oran McCauley and Caolan McColgan react to Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin’s historic win

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin defeated Kilmurray of Cork 3-1 on penalties in this afternoon’s All Ireland Junior Club Semi Final at Parnell Park.

The result means the Muff side are the first club from the county to reach an All Ireland Junior Final.

After the game, manager Daniel McCauley spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said it was “unbelievable”…

Oisin Kelly caught up with Naomh Padraig captain Dermot Keaveney in the aftermath of the dramatic contest…

Oisin also spoke to the hero-of-the-hour, Oran McCauley, who saved two penalties in the shoot-out.

McCauley paid tribute to his late team-mate Evan Craig who passed away last year.

“I just kept saying, Evan, tell me where to go. Evan, tell me where to go. Luckily, I went the right way”…

Brendan Devenney got the thoughts of Donegal county player Caolan McColgan, who had a mammoth game for the Muff outfit…