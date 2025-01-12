Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Daniel McCauley, Dermot Keaveney, Oran McCauley and Caolan McColgan react to Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin’s historic win

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin defeated Kilmurray of Cork 3-1 on penalties in this afternoon’s All Ireland Junior Club Semi Final at Parnell Park.

The result means the Muff side are the first club from the county to reach an All Ireland Junior Final.

After the game, manager Daniel McCauley spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said it was “unbelievable”…

 

Oisin Kelly caught up with Naomh Padraig captain Dermot Keaveney in the aftermath of the dramatic contest…

 

Oisin also spoke to the hero-of-the-hour, Oran McCauley, who saved two penalties in the shoot-out.

McCauley paid tribute to his late team-mate Evan Craig who passed away last year.

“I just kept saying, Evan, tell me where to go. Evan, tell me where to go. Luckily, I went the right way”…

 

Brendan Devenney got the thoughts of Donegal county player Caolan McColgan, who had a mammoth game for the Muff outfit…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Tullagh until tomorrow due to burst water main

12 January 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

12 January 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

New poll shows popularity boost for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

12 January 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Irish woman (21) dies while rock-climbing in Spain

12 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Tullagh until tomorrow due to burst water main

12 January 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

National house prices to increase by 7 to 10% over the next 12 months

12 January 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

New poll shows popularity boost for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

12 January 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Irish woman (21) dies while rock-climbing in Spain

12 January 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Power outage causing water supply disruptions in North Donegal

12 January 2025
473248148_1033542002145404_1081349076856065237_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following seizure of drugs and cash in Derry

12 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube