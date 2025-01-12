Eamon Sheridan and Adrian Delap on Donegal’s Oscar Traynor win over Inishowen

Shane O’Gara was the hero for Donegal as he saved two penalties in the shoot-out to help his side defeat Inishowen at Ballyare this afternoon.

As the first leg finished 2-2 before Christmas, today’s game was always going to be a closely fought contest.

Inishowen took the lead just before half time through a Luke Rudden penalty but Donegal were level on the hour-mark thanks to a Keith Cowan header.

Gareth Harkin had Donegal in front before Thomas McMonagle levelled matters late on to send it to extra time at 4-4 on aggregate.

O’Gara was the hero in the shoot-out and Donegal manager Eamonn Sheridan told Highland’s Chris Ashmore he had full confidence in the Letterkenny Rovers ‘keeper to step up…

Chris also spoke to Donegal player Adrian Delap after the game…