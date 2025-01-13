Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Trails Plan being developed for South Donegal

A Community Trails Plan is being developed for South Donegal.

Work is ongoing to inform the Community Trails plan detail and will identify existing and explore potential walks, trails and paths across the Donegal Municipal District.

An integral element of the development of the Plan includes a programme of engagement, ‘Conversations with Our Communities,’ during which those involved in the initiative will engage with local communities to inform CLEAR ideas and initiatives.

The proposed CLEAR community trail development comprises of, connecting communities, linking residential areas to local amenities, enhancing existing outdoor recreation facilities, hosting community-led events and reimagining outdoor recreation sites.

Donegal County Council is urging people to get involved to help with the sustainable development of outdoor spaces and places.

A number of drop-in events are being held in South Donegal next week

