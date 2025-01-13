Concern grows at impact of ED overcrowding on people’s health

The Irish Patients Association says excess deaths caused by Emergency Department overcrowding must be urgently tackled by the next Government.

The group is describing an estimated death toll of almost 2,500 patients last year as “shocking.”

The figure comes from the application of the findings of a 2022 publication in the British Medical Journal about A&E waiting times and patient mortality.

Stephen Black is a data scientist and one of the authors of the research………………..

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says there has been some high profile cases of patients dying due to long waits in Emergency Departments……….