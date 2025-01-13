Forest owners in Donegal to receive share of over €380,000 in annual premiums

Forest owners in Donegal are benefitting from a share of over €380,000 in annual premiums.

€24.2 million worth of the annual tax-free payment has been issued to over 7,000 forest owners across the country.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett is encouraging farmers who may be considering planting trees to speak to neighbours who have already done so, and to get in touch with a registered forester or a Teagasc Forestry adviser.

She says there is an unprecedented range of planting options available.