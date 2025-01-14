€1m secured to enhance sustainable development and digital innovation of NW City Region

The ERNACT network has secured €4.2 million in funding to drive healthcare innovation and green digital transformation across Europe.

€1 million in funding has been announced for the North West City region which will go towards further enhancing the region’s position as a key player in sustainable development and digital innovation.

It’s part of a €4.2 million fund secured by ERNACT Network for two groundbreaking projects – HUMAN and MINDSET – through the Interreg Europe and Northern Periphery and Arctic Programmes.

The projects address critical challenges in healthcare and sustainable development, delivering citizen-focused, innovative solutions that will shape the future of Europe’s digital and green landscapes.

The HUMAN project unites organisations from ten EU member states and accession countries, including Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Hungary, Slovenia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Serbia, and Bosnia while MINDSET brings together five leading organisations from Ireland which includes Donegal County Council and the HSE, Sweden, and Finland.