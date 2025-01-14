Gardai investigating window smashing incidents in Letterkenny and Buncrana

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny and Buncrana.

Shortly after 8.20 on Sunday night in Fernhill, Letterkenny, rocks were thrown at a window of a house in that area and it was smashed as a result. Nobody was injured.

Gardai are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dash cam footage from between 8pm and 9pm to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

Meanwhile, at Nailors Row, Buncrana between 10pm on Friday night last and 10am the following morning, a stone was thrown through the back window of a parked car in the area.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.