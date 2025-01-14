Man arrested after driving-related incident during morning rush hour in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry following a driving-related incident this morning.

Police say it was a busy time in the area and it’s fortunate no one was injured.

Police were on patrol in the William Street area just before 9:30am when they attempted to stop a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

As the driver of the vehicle, who was carrying a male passenger, made off it collided with and damaged another vehicle.

The driver then appeared to reverse towards police, however an officer intervened and apprehended the 31 year old driver.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Following a search, the man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has video footage to contact them.