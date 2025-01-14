Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman in her 80s injured in Buncrana road traffic incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a reported road traffic collision on Main Street, Buncrana on Tuesday

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of an incident involving a car and two pedestrians, that occurred at the junction of Lower Main Street and St Orans Road, at approximately 2.20pm.

One of the pedestrians, a woman aged in her 80’s, is receiving treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area, between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday 14th January 2025, are asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

