Business Matters – EP 228: Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny, plus the continued growth of Calculate Clothing

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore talks to Emma McHugh, Managing Director of Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny about the changing nature of the travel agent business, and the advantages of using a travel agency. They also discuss the importance of travel insurance, and how despite all the online options many, people are going back to travel agents, and often getting a better deal.

Chris also speaks with Convoy entrepreneur Elaine Ayton whose online fashion brand Calculate Clothing is really taking off.

Since being on the programme last year, she has now gone full time having left a job in the financial sector and she is hugely excited about what lies ahead.

She designs her range of athleisure clothing, its manufactured in China and then comes back to her in Convoy. As well as having her brand online, she has had pop up shops in Raphoe and Derry, and the outlook looks very positive.

You can listen to the full programme here: