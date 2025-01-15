Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

A Donegal Deputy says he is rejecting what he has called baseless accusations, in a bid to defend defective concrete block homeowners.

It’s in relation to a comment made by Aine Stapleton, an assistant secretary in the department of housing in which she described protest by the DCB campaigners as “bordering on the intimidatory”.

The correspondence was leaked last month.

Deputy Charles Ward says the protests he has attended have been peaceful.

When asked why now, a month later, he is rejecting the comments, he says he fears it’s an example of whats coming down the line: