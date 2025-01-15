Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

A Donegal Deputy says he is rejecting what he has called baseless accusations, in a bid to defend defective concrete block homeowners.

It’s in relation to a comment made by Aine Stapleton, an assistant secretary in the department of housing in which she described protest by the DCB campaigners as “bordering on the intimidatory”.

The correspondence was leaked last month.

Deputy Charles Ward says the protests he has attended have been peaceful.

When asked why now, a month later, he is rejecting the comments, he says he fears it’s an example of whats coming down the line:

Marian Harkin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harkin won’t speculate on her chances of becoming a Junior Minister

15 January 2025
Charles Ward Manifesto
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation

15 January 2025
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
Top Stories, Audio, News

Diageo to raise price of a pint leaving publicians ‘squeezed’

15 January 2025
