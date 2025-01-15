Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation


Four men are being held in Killarney and Tralee Garda stations on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation in the importation of controlled drugs – one of whom is from the North West.

RTÉ reports that the men in question have had their period of detention extended by up to an additional 72 hours for suspected involvement in the bringing in of drugs to Ireland from a “mothership” off the coast of Kerry.

On Sunday, gardaí became aware of four men acting suspiciously.

The arrests were made at around 5:20 am on Monday, following overnight activity involving two rigid inflatable boats travelling between Glen Pier in Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Meenogahane Pier.

One of the boats was purchased in cash with €12,000.

A special sitting of the Killarney District Court heard that while no drugs have been found to date, several phones were seized including a highly encrypted device typically seen in high levels of international crime.

One of the men has an address in Derry, another in Manchester, and the remaining two in Glasgow.

The court heard all are presumed innocent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Harkin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harkin won’t speculate on her chances of becoming a Junior Minister

15 January 2025
Charles Ward Manifesto
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation

15 January 2025
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
Top Stories, Audio, News

Diageo to raise price of a pint leaving publicians ‘squeezed’

15 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Harkin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harkin won’t speculate on her chances of becoming a Junior Minister

15 January 2025
Charles Ward Manifesto
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Ward rejects ‘baseless accusations’ of intimidatory protests

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man with adress in Derry is one of four arrested in Kerry drug investigation

15 January 2025
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
Top Stories, Audio, News

Diageo to raise price of a pint leaving publicians ‘squeezed’

15 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Micheál Martin looks set to return as Taoiseach

15 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Woman (80s) hospitalised following Buncrana crash yesterday

15 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube