Micheál Martin looks set to return as Taoiseach

The parties set to form the next Government will begin ratifying the draft deal today.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Regional Independent Group came to an agreement on a programme for Government yesterday.

Overnight Kerry TD’s Michael and Danny Healy-Rae also confirmed a deal to support the new Government.

Micheál Martin is now quite firmly set to be returned as Taoiseach this day week when the Dáil sits for the first time this year.

The deal with the Regional Independents is set to bring their seven votes on board with the promise of two super junior ministries and two further junior ministry positions.

A political agreement among the parties will also see the VAT rate for the hospitality sector fall to 9% at the next budget.

The full text of the programme for Government will go to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs today as they hold parliamentary party meetings to begin the ratification process.

While the Regional Independents will also meet to get final sign off from its TDs.

Fine Gael will hold regional meetings over the coming days to give members a vote, while Fianna Fáil has planned a special Ard Fheis for Sunday.

