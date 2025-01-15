Micheal Martin to be Taoiseach until 2027

Micheál Martin is set to lead the country until November 2027.

The office of the Taoiseach would then rotate to Simon Harris.

The details of the draft programme for government are emerging, as it’s put to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Regional Independent TDs and the Healy-Raes for agreement this evening.

It also includes a commitment to built 300,000 homes between now and 2030, and plans to progressively increase the renter’s tax credit.

Other details emerging include: