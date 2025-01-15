Micheal Martin to be Taoiseach until 2027

Micheál Martin is set to lead the country until November 2027.
The office of the Taoiseach would then rotate to Simon Harris.
The details of the draft programme for government are emerging, as it’s put to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Regional Independent TDs and the Healy-Raes for agreement this evening.
It also includes a commitment to built 300,000 homes between now and 2030, and plans to progressively increase the renter’s tax credit.
Other details emerging include:
- Plans to reform and streamline compulsory purchase orders
- Introduce statutory timelines for the connections for water/waste water for housing developments
- Extend the Help to Buy Scheme to 2030 as well as the First Homes Scheme
- Build an average of 12,000 social homes a year
- Progressively increase the renters tax credit
- Establish a rent price register
- Legislate for a right to be forgotten for cancer survivors seeking insurance to take effect seven years after the end of treatment
- Reduce waiting times to the Slaintecare target of 10 to 12 weeks
- Increase the number of hospital inpatient beds by 4 – 4,500
- Increase the number of ICU beds by 100
- Build four new elective hospitals – two in Dublin, one in Cork and one in Galway
- Open the National Children’s Hospital.
- Increase staffing and resources for spinal surgeries for children
- Increase the number of consultants in emergency medicine by 50%
- Expand free GP services to children under the age of 12
- Consider further reductions in the drugs payment scheme and hospital parking charges
- Extend the ages for BowelScreen and BreastCheck
- Fund universal access to hairpieces, post-mastectomy products and specialised bras
- Explore ways to ban commercial sunbed use
- Expand eligibility for free IVF
- Organise a ‘Year of the Invitation’ event like the Gathering to encourage people to visit Ireland
- Reduce emissions by 51% out to 2030 from 2018 levels in line with previous commitments
- Improve retrofitting grants in order to deliver more B2 home equivalents each year
- Legislate to allow for district heating systems and explore the idea of group retrofitting to make it more economical
- Commission an independent review into the speed and level of passthrough from wholesale prices to retail prices, with an additional assessment of the overall price dynamics and an overall focus on the competitiveness of the Irish economy
- Progress legislation prohibiting goods from Occupied Palestinian Territories following the July 2024 International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion
- Government commits to Create a Transport Security Force under the National Transport Authority, which would operate and have similar powers to the Airport Police and Customs officers
- Roll out contactless fare payments on all public transport and keep fares low and affordable
- Refocus the Department of Public Expenditure to have more control over spending on big projects
- Upgrade real time tracking of public transport
- Further expand free public transport for children
- Ensure all metropolitan areas have a tailored public transport plan including bus and light rail where appropriate
- Publish a retail crime strategy, including tackling retail defamation
- Create 280 refuge spaces by 2026
- Introduce stronger laws around the spiking of drinks
- Establish specialised judges to handle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence cases
- Fund unmanned drones to patrol the coast and ports on the lookout for illegal drugs
- Support Gardai to use AI in the investigation of criminal cases, subject to oversight
- Consider the establishment of a second garda training college
- Work to lift the passenger cap at Dublin Airport
- Conduct a review to maximise use of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock), Shannon, Cork and Kerry airports
- Progress the lengthening and widening of the runway at Waterford Airport