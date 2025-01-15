Over €500,000 spent on tackling knotweed in Donegal

Over half a million euro was spent on tackling invasive vegetation in Donegal over a four year period.

A Journal Investigates report has revealed that €8.5 million was spent by Councils across the country in controlling the spread of Japanese, Himalayan and Giant knotweed between July 2020 and August last year.

Donegal County Council received €318,932 in funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Housing Department for the prevention, eradication and control of the invasive species.

The remaining €214,138 was funded by the Council.