Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

ATU Donegal bow out of Sigerson Cup

The Sigerson Cup came to an end for ATU Donegal last night as the lost out heavily on the road at Maynooth University

The game finished 5-20 to 0-5 in favour of the hosts and the result also relegates ATU out of Sigerson and into the Trench Cup for next season.

UCD, Ulster University, TUS Midlands, and TUD all earned quarter-final spots with wins yesterday.

In the game of the day, UCD beat their Dublin rivals DCU 1-11 to 1-10.

DCU will have one more chance to stay in the competition, while holders Ulster University also beat UL by a point – 1-10 to 1-9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ian McGarvey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former member says DCC must push for a Donegal seat at the cabinet table

16 January 2025
veterinary nursing coleraine
Top Stories, News

NI’s first veterinary nursing degree to be rolled out in September

16 January 2025
dalradian 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tyrone Gold Mining hearings suspended for two months to facilitate consultation in Donegal

16 January 2025
phone driving mobile
Top Stories, News

10 Donegal drivers caught using their phones behind the wheel yesterday

16 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ian McGarvey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former member says DCC must push for a Donegal seat at the cabinet table

16 January 2025
veterinary nursing coleraine
Top Stories, News

NI’s first veterinary nursing degree to be rolled out in September

16 January 2025
dalradian 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tyrone Gold Mining hearings suspended for two months to facilitate consultation in Donegal

16 January 2025
phone driving mobile
Top Stories, News

10 Donegal drivers caught using their phones behind the wheel yesterday

16 January 2025
john hume
Top Stories, News

Reccomendation to see John Hume awarded for reconciliation efforts welcomed by family

16 January 2025
Pearse Dail DCB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty critical of planned yearly increase on carbon tax

16 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube