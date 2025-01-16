ATU Donegal bow out of Sigerson Cup

The Sigerson Cup came to an end for ATU Donegal last night as the lost out heavily on the road at Maynooth University

The game finished 5-20 to 0-5 in favour of the hosts and the result also relegates ATU out of Sigerson and into the Trench Cup for next season.

UCD, Ulster University, TUS Midlands, and TUD all earned quarter-final spots with wins yesterday.

In the game of the day, UCD beat their Dublin rivals DCU 1-11 to 1-10.

DCU will have one more chance to stay in the competition, while holders Ulster University also beat UL by a point – 1-10 to 1-9.