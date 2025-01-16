Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eamonn Kelly to tackle another Junior WRC season

Kelly Eamonn (IRL) and Mohan Conor (IRL) celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship Junior WRC category in Zagreb, Croatia 1n 2023

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly has signed up for another season on the World Junior Rally Championship.

The 26 year old and his co-driver Conor Mahon are one of thirteen crews registered for the championship which runs alongside five of the WRC rounds in Sweden, Portugal, Greece, Finland and Germany.

Eamonn has taking three podiums previously which also included a victory in Croatia in 2023.

The ultimate prize for the 2025 champion is a fully-funded arrive-and-drive package to compete in four European rounds of the 2026 WRC in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

