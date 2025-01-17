Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Fifth man arrested in Kerry drug investigation

Gardaí are questioning five men, one of whom, has an address in Derry, after an alleged effort to bring drugs reportedly worth up to €100 million into the country.

It’s believed they were transferred from a large vessel to a smaller boat off the Kerry coast on Monday.

Gardaí suspect the drugs were being routed through this country from South America to be transported into mainland Europe and are no longer in the Irish jurisdiction.

They think a gang moved a substantial amount of drugs off a large vessel to a smaller boat, at a stretch of water off the Kerry coast, early last Monday morning.

They do not believe the larger vessel was aware of the movement of the drugs and continued on a scheduled sailing path.

Four of the men aged 30, 31, 39 and 45 were arrested by Gardaí at Meenogahane, Co Kerry in the early hours of last Monday and are being held at garda stations in the county.

The fifth man, a 28 year-old was detained on board a cargo ship sailing on the Shannon Estuary on Wednesday and he’s being held at a garda station in Co. Clare.

A number of boats were searched but it’s understood no drugs were found.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

laptop
Top Stories, News

National Broadband Plan ahead of schedule in Donegal

17 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Fifth man arrested in Kerry drug investigation

17 January 2025
Jobs (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland sees a drop in job oppurtunities

17 January 2025
473190340_1021963043306335_733645164914117464_n
Top Stories, News

67 firefighters battling blaze in Co. Derry

17 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

laptop
Top Stories, News

National Broadband Plan ahead of schedule in Donegal

17 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Fifth man arrested in Kerry drug investigation

17 January 2025
Jobs (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland sees a drop in job oppurtunities

17 January 2025
473190340_1021963043306335_733645164914117464_n
Top Stories, News

67 firefighters battling blaze in Co. Derry

17 January 2025
burtonportharbour
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donegal County Council again hears calls for additional harbour masters

17 January 2025
Traffic Lights
Audio, News, Top Stories

All traffic lights in Letterkenny should have sensors attached – Kelly

17 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube