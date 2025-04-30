Overnight water supply disruptions to be expected in East Donegal

A reservoir interruption may cause intermittent supply disruptions to Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Drumboe and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place nightly from 11 pm to 7 am until Friday.

Meanwhile, water conservation restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Lifford, Raphoe, Convoy, Edenmore, Rossgier, Sixty Acres, Porthall, Carrickmore, Mongavlin, Whitecross, Ballylennan, Feddyglass, and the surrounding areas.

Restrictions are scheduled to take place nightly from 10 pm until 7 am from tonight until Friday.

Uisce Eireann says it may take up to 4 hours after this time for supplies to return.