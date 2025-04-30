Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Overnight water supply disruptions to be expected in East Donegal

A reservoir interruption may cause intermittent supply disruptions to Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Drumboe and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place nightly from 11 pm to 7 am until Friday.

Meanwhile, water conservation restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Lifford, Raphoe, Convoy, Edenmore, Rossgier, Sixty Acres, Porthall, Carrickmore, Mongavlin, Whitecross, Ballylennan, Feddyglass, and the surrounding areas.

Restrictions are scheduled to take place nightly from 10 pm until 7 am from tonight until Friday.

Uisce Eireann says it may take up to 4 hours after this time for supplies to return.

Top Stories

kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Overnight water supply disruptions to be expected in East Donegal

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 161303
News

30 without power all day in Newtowncunningham

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 155712
Top Stories, News

Job loss fears rising as BT ‘consider’ closing Derry office

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 151616
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad again hears plight of Donegal families affected by defective concrete

30 April 2025
Advertisement

