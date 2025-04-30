Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 30th


Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 30th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 30th

30 April 2025
Sean Brown
Top Stories, News

UK government to challenge ‘unlawful’ ruling over refusal of public inquiry into Co. Derry murder

30 April 2025
Top Stories, News

Drivers told to avoid South Donegal road due to blockage

30 April 2025
Top Stories, News

Overnight water supply disruptions to be expected in East Donegal

30 April 2025
