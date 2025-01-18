Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls taking place in Derry

A public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls is being held in Derry on Monday.

It’s one of 10 key actions endorsed at a Special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council last year in response to a spate of attacks.

Local women’s groups are working with the council to proactively establish and implement a number of actions to enhance safety measures to ensure women and girls feel safe in all public spaces.

The meeting gets underway at 6pm at the Guildhall.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr says a collective approach is needed to bring an end to violence against women:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

