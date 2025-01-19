Applications invited for latest strand of the Town Centre Heritage First Revival Scheme

The second call for applications under Strand 2 of THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, has been launched.

€85 Million in funding is being made available in funding for the restoration of vacant or derelict heritage buildings in public ownership, with €25 million of that set aside for the Northern and Western Region.

Up to €7 million is being made available to refurbish, restore, and adapt publicly owned heritage buildings within town centres.

With 100% grant aid available, local authorities are encouraged to act swiftly, as this competitive funding opportunity promises to generate significant interest nationwide. Donegal has a number of major heritage projects already underway, with more on the cards.

Northern and Western Regional Assembly, Cllr Jarlath Munnelly says by addressing vacancy and restoring heritage buildings, councils can turn town centres into vibrant hubs where people want to live, work, and visit, and this funding represents a key step towards sustainable urban regeneration in the region.

Pic – Minister Dara O’Brien and Minister Alan Dillion with Paddy Austin and Yvette Keating, Northern & Western Regional Assembly outside Government Buildings.

Building on the success of the initial funding round in 2024, Ireland’s Regional Assemblies are pleased to announce the second call for applications under Strand 2 of THRIVE – the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme.

€85 Million in funding, including €25 million allocated for the Northern and Western Region will be made available through Ireland’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Programmes to restore vacant or derelict heritage buildings in public ownership; revitalising our urban centres, bringing valued heritage buildings back into use as community assets and delivering on New European Bauhaus and Town Centre First policies.

The funding call opened on the 16th January 2025 with awards of up to €7 million available to refurbish, restore, and adapt publicly owned heritage buildings within town centres.

With 100% grant aid available, local authorities are encouraged to act swiftly, as this competitive funding opportunity promises to generate significant interest nationwide.

THRIVE empowers local authorities to reimagine and adapt heritage buildings, preserving their historical and cultural significance while creating vibrant and sustainable urban spaces. Heritage buildings are defined as structures with unique architectural, historical, archaeological, or artistic qualities, or those that hold cultural and economic significance to their locations.

Announcing the second call, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said:

“I very much welcome the launch of the new €85 million THRIVE call under the ERDF Regional Programmes. This funding gives local authorities the tools to bring Ireland’s heritage buildings into the 21st century, not only preserving and protecting these important heritage assets, but also ensuring their sustainable re-use for future generations. I look forward to seeing the regeneration benefits that will arise out of this funding and will strengthen the vibrancy of towns and cities throughout Ireland.”

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon TD, said:

“The THRIVE scheme underscores our commitment to tackling vacancy, promoting heritage-led regeneration, and delivering on the Town Centre First policy. The Town Centre First approach ensures that local authorities are engaged with their citizens in developing new plans to transform and celebrate these underutilised heritage buildings for the benefit of their communities, while breathing new life into towns and urban centres across the country”.

Welcoming the call, Cathaoirleach of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, Cllr Jarlath Munnelly, highlighted the transformative potential of the THRIVE scheme, stating:

“By addressing vacancy and restoring our heritage buildings, we can turn town centres into vibrant hubs where people want to live, work, and visit. This funding represents a key step towards sustainable urban regeneration in our region.”

Projects funded under THRIVE are required to embrace the values of the New European Bauhaus, incorporating sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion. The initiative also encourages a citizen-centred, community-led approach to planning, design, and project selection within the Town Centre First framework.

This scheme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through Ireland’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Northern and Western Regional Programme 21-27 and Southern, Eastern and Midlands Regional Programme 21-27. The scheme has been co-designed by the Regional Assemblies and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to address European, national and regional policy objectives.

The funding call will be managed in the Northern and Western Region by the ERDF Managing Authority – the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

Application guidelines and eligibility criteria are available from the Northen and Western Regional Assembly Website www.nwra.ie/thrive