Counselling notes reform pushed after Letterkenny woman’s rape trial testimony



The Irish Daily Mail reports that there is renewed momentum to reform laws surrounding the use of counselling notes in rape trials as evidence.

Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris has stated that the incoming government will prioritize amending these laws, which are currently in an advanced stage of development.

This push for reform comes after Letterkenny woman Susan Lynch testified in the Central Criminal Court that she was afraid to seek help after being repeatedly raped by her former partner, citing concerns about the potential use of her counselling notes against her in a future trial.