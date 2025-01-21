Court hears secret recording as Sliabh Liag murder trial continues

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a man in Co Donegal has heard a secret recording of her telling someone he was thrown off Sliabh Liag.

Nikita Burns, of Carrick, Donegal; and Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs, deny murdering 66-year-old Robert Wilkin in June 2023.

After allegedly beating him with a rock, the prosecution claims Alan Vial and Nikita Burns disposed of Robert Wilkin’s body by throwing him off the top of Sliabh Liag.

A man who used to live with Ms Burns told the jury today that she called to his apartment at about 11.30pm on the night of the 25th of June 2023.

Chris Quinn said she repeatedly told him that she had murdered a man; that she battered his face into the back of his head with a rock; and that she liked doing it.

Another witness called Sharon O’Dowd secretly recorded a phone conversation she had with Ms Burns a few hours later.

She said Ms Burns told her the man who died started touching her leg up as he was driving and that Mr Vial, who was in the back, started throwing punches.

During the recorded part of the call, Ms Burns could be heard saying, “they won’t find him… he was thrown over Sliabh Liag.”