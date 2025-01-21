Man wanted in connection with fatal crash in Donegal extradited from NI

A man wanted in connection with a fatal crash which claimed the lives of two people in Donegal in 2017 has today been extradited from Northern Ireland.

Two men have today been extradited from Northern Ireland today, one to the Republic of Ireland and the other to Lithuania.

The 31-year-old man extradited to the Republic, is wanted to stand trial for the offence of dangerous driving causing death. Two people died in the fatal crash in Donegal in April 2017.

He is also sought to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and supply in Donegal in July 2020.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland in September, 2022.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man has been extradited to Lithuania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of two years and eight months in relation to a number of fraud offences that occurred between 2016 and 2017.

He was arrested in Armagh in November 2024.