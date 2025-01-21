Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sheep stolen from field in Portsalon

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information after five sheep were stolen in the vicinity of Rosskirk, Portsalon.

Four black and white Dutch spotted sheep and one yellow painted Suffolk were taken from a field in the area between 3 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon last, January 14th, and 11 o’clock on Thursday morning, January 16th.

Gardai are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or unknown vehicles with trailers in the area between those dates to make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060. Any relevant information may alternatively be passed on via the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

