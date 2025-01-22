Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Leck Road not designed for the amount of traffic now using it – McMonagle

The number of drivers using the Leck Road in a bid to avoid traffic congestion in Letterkenny is a major concern and safety issue, according to Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

A number of members had motions before an MD meeting this week calling for safety measures on the road, particularly on the stretch between Leck Graveyard and the Model Crèche.

Cllr McMonagle says the increased frequency of cars on the road is adding to the danger there, and a traffic island should be developed there to facilitate staff and parents going in and out of the crèche…………….

