Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

The first hour includes predictions of who is in and who is out of the Ministerial Cabinet as the 34th Dail sits for the first time and later hear from the landlord of the property which has been the home of the Donegal Education Centre. It is now being, controversially, moved to Letterkenny:

We preview the historic encounter between Donegal’s Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin and Galway’s An Chreatru Rua in the Club Junior decider in Croke Park, we have the latest on the Orange weather warning for later this week and we hear concerns over the future of fire stations in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glen:

On Wellness Wednesday we discuss the hot topic of Catfishing, Raymond talks of the importance of funding for Donegal’s men sheds and Chris Ashmore is in with business news:

Top Stories

house building
Top Stories, News

Members briefed on progress with DCC’s capital Housing Programme

22 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 115654
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm warning upgraded to RED for parts of the country

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 110720
News, Top Stories

Dail suspended as row over speaking arrangements and Dail break intensifies

22 January 2025
