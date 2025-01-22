Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The first hour includes predictions of who is in and who is out of the Ministerial Cabinet as the 34th Dail sits for the first time and later hear from the landlord of the property which has been the home of the Donegal Education Centre. It is now being, controversially, moved to Letterkenny:

We preview the historic encounter between Donegal’s Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin and Galway’s An Chreatru Rua in the Club Junior decider in Croke Park, we have the latest on the Orange weather warning for later this week and we hear concerns over the future of fire stations in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glen:

On Wellness Wednesday we discuss the hot topic of Catfishing, Raymond talks of the importance of funding for Donegal’s men sheds and Chris Ashmore is in with business news: