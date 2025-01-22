Strabane Positive Energy District Local Green Deal signed

The Strabane Positive Energy District Local Green Deal has officially been signed.

It will see to £2 million of funding through the Derry and Strabane Region City Deal.

Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council have been working together as the North West City Region.

As one of 64 locations across Europe participating in the EU Intelligent Cities Challenge, they have secured support for Local Green Deals.

These deals build upon existing strategies to accelerate the region’s green and digital transition.

Strabane’s Local Green Deal aims to establish a “living laboratory” in the town centre, focusing on energy generation, distribution, storage, forecasting, and management.

The signing of the Strabane Positive Energy District Local Green Deal signifies a significant commitment by the Council and its partners to collaborate and maximise opportunities for energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and renewable energy production.