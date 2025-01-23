Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Burst water main impacting Moville area

Works are ongoing to repair a burst water main in the Moville area.

Usice Eireann is advising that supply disruptions may be experienced in Moville, Millglen, Glencrow and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm today.

Irish Water pic2
Top Stories, News

Burst water main impacting Moville area

23 January 2025
house building
Top Stories, News

Home completions in Donegal up 38%

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
Advertisement

