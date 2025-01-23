Burst water main impacting Moville area

Works are ongoing to repair a burst water main in the Moville area.
Usice Eireann is advising that supply disruptions may be experienced in Moville, Millglen, Glencrow and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm today.
