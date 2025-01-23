Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE appointments cancelled due to Storm Éowyn

HSE services and appointments will be cancelled tomorrow as a result of Storm Éowyn.

The HSE has confirmed that all Out Patient Appointments, Day Service appointments, electives and community clinics will not be running tomorrow.

Patients are advised not to travel to the hospitals unless absolutely necessary.

Letterkenny University Hospital is putting arrangements in place to ensure the continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients as well as those scheduled for urgent surgery.

Only HSE buildings connected to immediate and urgent service provision will be staffed during the period of the storm. Primary Care Centres will be closed tomorrow, Friday.

Emergency Departments will remain open 24/7 and injury units will also continue to operate as normal.

The HSE says supports to vulnerable people at home in the community will be prioritised on an urgent needs basis during the red weather alert.

