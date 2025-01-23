New cabinet begins to take shape

The make-up of the new cabinet is beginning to take shape, as the Taoiseach prepares to enter the Dail for the final unveiling.

Simon Harris will be Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister with responsibility for Trade

Mary Butler will be Government Chief Whip, with added responsibility for mental health.

Pascal Donohoe goes back to Finance, with Jack Chambers moving to Public Expenditure

James Browne will be the new Housing Minister, an important one for Donegal in light of the Defective Blocks crisis, while Darragh O’Brien moves to Transport, Environment and Energy

Jim O’Callaghan takes over at Justice, while Helen McEntee moves to Education and Youth

Peter Burke stays in Enterprise

There’s still no word as to whether Charlie McConalogue will remain in cabinet.