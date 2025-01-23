Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No place for Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue in new cabinet

Taoiseach Michael Martin has announced his new cabinet, with no place for Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.

It remains to be seen if he will be named as a Junior Minister in the coming days.

This is how the Taoiseach announced the new cabinet…..

Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 23rd

23 January 2025
No place for Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue in new cabinet

23 January 2025
News

New cabinet begins to take shape

23 January 2025
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
