Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

One person has been arrested following an incident at Deele College, Raphoe.

Emergency services responded to the incident earlier this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

Top Stories

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
Investigations continuing into pollution incident in Inishowen

23 January 2025
Man before courts in Derry on drug related charges

23 January 2025
Ceann Comhairle to not recognise Rural Independents techical group today

23 January 2025
