Storm Éowyn: Forecast, expert advice & cancellations

Rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers today with a fresh westerly wind easing later. Highest temperatures 6-8 degrees.

Tonight strengthening southeasterly winds associated with Storm Éowyn will bring heavy, persistent and widespread rain, turning to sleet and snow for a time. Through the night the winds will continue to strengthen as they veer to southwesterly by morning. Impacts will be severe with power outages and significant disruption due to falling trees and structural damage. Lowest temperatures of 0-1 degrees.

During tomorrow, Friday, gale force southwest winds over land, will veer westerly by afternoon, winds are expected to reach violent storm force along the coast through the day. There’ll be scattered squally showers with more persistent rain across the north of the province at times. Afternoon temperatures of 7-9 degrees, feeling much colder due to wind-chill. The winds will steadily ease through the afternoon.

News updates:

The entire country is coming under a ‘danger to life’ warning, as the countdown continues to Storm Eowyn.

In Donegal the warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow morning and will stay in place until 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon

Met Eireann is issuing a red wind alert for all counties from the early hours of Friday morning.

Climate Scientist and Founder of Ireland’s Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, says the storm is on track to be the most severe we’ve ever experienced:

A decision was taken yesterday to close all schools across the country.

Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputies Paul Crone says it’s the right thing for all involved:

While the Road Safety Authority’s David Martin says people shouldn’t travel during the red alert:

Bosses are being urged to arrange for remote working where possible – ahead of Friday’s storm.

HR experts say it’s important to plan ahead today for possible disruption tomorrow.

Caroline Reidy from the ‘HR Suite’ says health and safety should be the number one priority:

Retail Excellence Ireland is asking shoppers not to panic buy ahead of the Red weather warning coming into effect tomorrow.

Previous storms have seen people stockpile essentials such as bread and toilet paper leading to empty shelves in supermarkets across the country.

The retail group says there will be plenty of supplies, even as shops close to customers on Friday.

Jean McCabe from Retail Excellence says there’s no need to overthink and race to the shops:

Meanwhile, the RNLI is urging those near the coast or inland waterways to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather could bring.

Water Safety Lead, Finn Mullen, says visiting exposed areas in those conditions is not worth risking your life for.

He’s urging the public if they do find themselves unexpectedly in the water, to remember to ‘Float to Live’:

Advice from Donegal County Council



During the Red Level wind warnings, the public are advised to shelter in place and not to travel. The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, destructive and damaging winds which will constitute a risk to life and property.

High seas; the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas. In addition to this, the Storm Éowyn may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to localised flooding.

The Electricity network is expected to be severely impacted, the public are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.

Uisce Éireann customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. The public can also sign up online to our free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies – see www.water.ie

Cancellations:

Letterkenny foodbank will not be open for clients this Friday the 24th of January for safety reasons.