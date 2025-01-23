The Score – 23/01/25

This week on The Score, we hear from Donegal’s Colm McFadden ahead of their Division 1 league opener in Kerry, Johnny Toye tells us about how his Naomh Padraig teammates are preparing for Saturday’s All Ireland Junior Final at Croke Park and we speak with Stuart McFadden and Shay Murrin, the managers of Abbey Vocational School and Southwest Colleges ahead of their historic MacRory Schools Cup semi final, Plus Donegal senior hurling manager Mickey McCann joins us to preview their Division 2 league campaign.