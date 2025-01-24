Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Colm McFadden: “New rules are going to make for an interesting start”

Colm McFadden

The Donegal Senior Football team’s 2025 campaign gets underway this weekend away to Kerry in the Allianz National League Division 1.

Having won Division 2 and gained promotion last year, Jim McGuinness’ side face a baptism of fire in Division 1 as they make the trip to the Kingdom followed by a home fixture against Dublin six days later.

Sunday’s fixture is eagerly anticipated for many reasons, including the fact that it will be the first time players and supporters experience gaelic football’s new rules in a competitive environment.

Donegal selector Colm McFadden has been speaking to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and says the new rules are “going to make for an interesting start to the league”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_3593
News, Top Stories

LIVE: Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 145705
Audio, News, Top Stories

90% of Donegal homes and businesses were without power for a time today

24 January 2025
Callaghans
News, Top Stories

Front ripped off Letterkenny retail premises as Storm Éowyn tore through Donegal

24 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, News

Red weather warning expires

24 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_3593
News, Top Stories

LIVE: Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 145705
Audio, News, Top Stories

90% of Donegal homes and businesses were without power for a time today

24 January 2025
Callaghans
News, Top Stories

Front ripped off Letterkenny retail premises as Storm Éowyn tore through Donegal

24 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, News

Red weather warning expires

24 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2025
Martin Harley MPU
News

Loss of McConalogue’s cabinet seat is a blow for Donegal – Harley

24 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube