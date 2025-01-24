Colm McFadden: “New rules are going to make for an interesting start”

The Donegal Senior Football team’s 2025 campaign gets underway this weekend away to Kerry in the Allianz National League Division 1.

Having won Division 2 and gained promotion last year, Jim McGuinness’ side face a baptism of fire in Division 1 as they make the trip to the Kingdom followed by a home fixture against Dublin six days later.

Sunday’s fixture is eagerly anticipated for many reasons, including the fact that it will be the first time players and supporters experience gaelic football’s new rules in a competitive environment.

Donegal selector Colm McFadden has been speaking to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and says the new rules are “going to make for an interesting start to the league”…