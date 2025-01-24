Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

As Storm Éowyn subsides Donegal County Council advises the general public to exercise extreme
caution when travelling and moving outdoors again. As the extent of the damage is assessed, the
public are reminded to exercise great care as it will take a considerable period of time for all
authorities to assess the damage and potential dangers that exist for the public.

The fall out of Storm Éowyn has resulted in fallen trees, utility lines and other debris blocking a
substantial number of roads within the county including National Primary and National Secondary
routes. Roads crews have started the process of clearing trees where it is safe to do so on a
prioritised basis. This work will take a number of days to complete, and updates will be posted on
our social media channels and on www.MapAlerter.ie

Donegal Civil Defence, in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential
services, to the vulnerable in the community during the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. Calls received
will be triaged with medical interventions and home support calls prioritised. If anyone is in need of
assistance, please contact Donegal Civil Defence on 074-9153900

Donegal County Council’s phoneline 074-9153900 will remain open on Saturday morning to report
emergencies and in addition the public are encouraged to use #EowynDL to report local issues
on Facebook or on X(Twitter)

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fallen Trees
News

Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday January 25th

24 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172425
News

Partner of injured Lifford assault victim issues emotional appeal for information

24 January 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Man confirmed dead after tree fell on car outside Lifford this morning

24 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fallen Trees
News

Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday January 25th

24 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172425
News

Partner of injured Lifford assault victim issues emotional appeal for information

24 January 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Man confirmed dead after tree fell on car outside Lifford this morning

24 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

LIVE: Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

24 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube