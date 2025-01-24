Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

As Storm Éowyn subsides Donegal County Council advises the general public to exercise extreme
caution when travelling and moving outdoors again. As the extent of the damage is assessed, the
public are reminded to exercise great care as it will take a considerable period of time for all
authorities to assess the damage and potential dangers that exist for the public.
The fall out of Storm Éowyn has resulted in fallen trees, utility lines and other debris blocking a
substantial number of roads within the county including National Primary and National Secondary
routes. Roads crews have started the process of clearing trees where it is safe to do so on a
prioritised basis. This work will take a number of days to complete, and updates will be posted on
our social media channels and on www.MapAlerter.ie
Donegal Civil Defence, in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential
services, to the vulnerable in the community during the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. Calls received
will be triaged with medical interventions and home support calls prioritised. If anyone is in need of
assistance, please contact Donegal Civil Defence on 074-9153900
Donegal County Council’s phoneline 074-9153900 will remain open on Saturday morning to report
emergencies and in addition the public are encouraged to use #EowynDL to report local issues
on Facebook or on X(Twitter)