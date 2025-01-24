Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

As Storm Éowyn subsides Donegal County Council advises the general public to exercise extreme

caution when travelling and moving outdoors again. As the extent of the damage is assessed, the

public are reminded to exercise great care as it will take a considerable period of time for all

authorities to assess the damage and potential dangers that exist for the public.

The fall out of Storm Éowyn has resulted in fallen trees, utility lines and other debris blocking a

substantial number of roads within the county including National Primary and National Secondary

routes. Roads crews have started the process of clearing trees where it is safe to do so on a

prioritised basis. This work will take a number of days to complete, and updates will be posted on

our social media channels and on www.MapAlerter.ie

Donegal Civil Defence, in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential

services, to the vulnerable in the community during the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. Calls received

will be triaged with medical interventions and home support calls prioritised. If anyone is in need of

assistance, please contact Donegal Civil Defence on 074-9153900

Donegal County Council’s phoneline 074-9153900 will remain open on Saturday morning to report

emergencies and in addition the public are encouraged to use #EowynDL to report local issues

on Facebook or on X(Twitter)