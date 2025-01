Donegal remains the only county subject to a weather warning, as conditions from Storm Eoywn continue to abate.

The county is under a Status Yellow wind warning until 11pm tonight, while Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow snow and ice alert for the county from 9pm until 9am tomorrow.

However, we’re being warned of the remaining potential for dangerous conditions.

Aoife Keely from Met Eireann is urging people to take care………………..