Side ripped off Letterkenny retail premises as Storm Éowyn tore through Donegal

 

This was the scene at the Forte Retail Park in Letterkenny this afternoon, where the side was ripped from the Callaghan’s Electrifcal premises there.

No injuries have been reported, and no other buildings have reported a similar level of damage.

 

 

 

